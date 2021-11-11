Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $79.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.56.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $63.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.78. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03.
In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,380 shares of company stock valued at $7,537,066 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.