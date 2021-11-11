Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $79.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $63.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.78. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,380 shares of company stock valued at $7,537,066 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.