Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Lowered to C$230.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$240.00 to C$230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial cut Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$272.00 to C$274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

OTCMKTS BYDGF traded down $19.97 on Thursday, reaching $175.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 517. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $163.85 and a 12-month high of $214.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.16.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

