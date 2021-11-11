Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 4,197 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 354.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,890,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,645,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 419,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,002,000 after buying an additional 27,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $426.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $322.73 and a 12-month high of $432.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

