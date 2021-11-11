Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $68.16 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

