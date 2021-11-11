Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Lowers Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,836,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,153 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

KKR stock opened at $76.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $83.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

