Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.80.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $234.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

