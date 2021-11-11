Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 110 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 309.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after acquiring an additional 397,352 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $218.50 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.67.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $260.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.27.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

