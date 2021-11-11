Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $339,000 Stake in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,001 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Impac Mortgage worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Impac Mortgage by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 75,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMH stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.52. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.57). Impac Mortgage had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%.

In related news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 acquired 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

