Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $391,000 Stake in Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Flexible Solutions International worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 19,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Flexible Solutions International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexible Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Greenridge Global lowered Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Flexible Solutions International Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

