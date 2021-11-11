Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 125,000 Shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ault Global were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPW. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ault Global by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 91,437 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ault Global by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ault Global by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 105,875 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Ault Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Ault Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ault Global stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.13 million for the quarter. Ault Global had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 25.88%.

In other Ault Global news, Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,617,600 shares of company stock worth $4,078,906 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Ault Global

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

