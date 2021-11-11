Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 21,800 Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELOX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 24,065 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

