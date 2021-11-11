Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JAKKS Pacific were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 103,721.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 48,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 36.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 88,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.69. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.40. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 115.58% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

JAKKS Pacific Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK).

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.