Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Takes Position in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGCO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 84.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 22.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. RGC Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of -0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

RGC Resources Profile

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

