Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BHF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.22.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $53.20 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 18.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 23.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 38.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,328,000 after purchasing an additional 230,269 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

