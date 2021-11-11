Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $59.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Brinker International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $43.60 on Monday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.