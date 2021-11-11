British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,769 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,769 ($49.24) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,130 ($40.89) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,586.56 ($46.86).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,580.50 ($33.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,613.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,704.36. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,478 ($32.38) and a one year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company has a market cap of £59.21 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

