British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,769 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,769 ($49.24) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,130 ($40.89) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,586.56 ($46.86).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,580.50 ($33.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,613.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,704.36. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,478 ($32.38) and a one year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company has a market cap of £59.21 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

