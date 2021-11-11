Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Acquires £134.55 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson purchased 15 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 897 ($11.72) per share, for a total transaction of £134.55 ($175.79).

Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Joanne Wilson acquired 15 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 904 ($11.81) per share, for a total transaction of £135.60 ($177.16).

On Friday, August 13th, Joanne Wilson acquired 14 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, for a total transaction of £138.32 ($180.72).

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 897.50 ($11.73) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 923.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 934.08. The firm has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.03. Britvic plc has a 52-week low of GBX 726 ($9.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BVIC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Britvic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 961.25 ($12.56).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

