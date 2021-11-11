Brokerages Anticipate Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Anaplan posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.96.

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $15,023,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,748 shares of company stock worth $30,670,245 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,036,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Anaplan by 12.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 25.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $60.25 on Monday. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 1.89.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

