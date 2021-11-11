Brokerages Anticipate Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zumiez reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

NASDAQ ZUMZ traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.37. 1,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,680. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.73. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,648,000 after buying an additional 498,529 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Zumiez by 98.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 345,796 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $14,614,000 after buying an additional 171,117 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 406.4% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 160,190 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 128,555 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 4,722.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 41.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 380,895 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 112,152 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

