Brokerages Expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Apollo Investment posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AINV. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ AINV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.13. 365,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,781. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $844.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 15.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth about $923,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 15.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

