Brokerages Expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62.

CLNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Clene in the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

