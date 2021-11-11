Brokerages Expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to post $1.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the lowest is $1.77 billion. CMS Energy reported sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $6.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

CMS traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.08. 1,083,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,400. CMS Energy has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 28.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

