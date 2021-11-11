Brokerages Expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.67. Nasdaq posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Citigroup upped their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total transaction of $196,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,725 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.20. 972,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $122.23 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

