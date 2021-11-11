Brokerages Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.31. OptimizeRx posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $85.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 715.00 and a beta of 0.47. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $99.18.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $773,465.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $149,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,516. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 919.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 80,404 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 392.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

