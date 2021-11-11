Brokerages Expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRTG. B. Riley began coverage on Portage Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Portage Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Portage Biotech in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTG opened at $21.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96. Portage Biotech has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $44.98.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

