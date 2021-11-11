Brokerages Expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will report $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Timken’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.02. The Timken posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Timken will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

TKR stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.50. 517,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,422. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.40. The Timken has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $92.39.

In other The Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 1,240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,425,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,449 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 72.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,122,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,086,000 after acquiring an additional 890,914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,386,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in The Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,948,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Timken by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,200,000 after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

