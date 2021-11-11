Brokerages Expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.03 Million

Analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to announce sales of $108.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.11 million and the highest is $115.40 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $83.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $353.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $341.99 million to $367.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $424.93 million, with estimates ranging from $412.00 million to $435.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.56 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Westport Fuel Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

WPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of WPRT opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,204,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

