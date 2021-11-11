Brokerages Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Target Price at $133.00

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGEAF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

CGEAF opened at $85.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.79. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.61.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.