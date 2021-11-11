Brokerages Set Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Target Price at $72.80

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of KTB stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.97. 508,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,146. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 53.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 87,236 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.