Brokerages Set Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target at $66.80

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.80.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG stock opened at $74.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $42.95 and a 1-year high of $78.07.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.05%.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,154 shares of company stock worth $6,948,943. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 820.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 28,362 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,020,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,696,000 after acquiring an additional 37,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8,983.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,532,000 after acquiring an additional 301,583 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.