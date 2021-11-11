Brokerages Set S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Price Target at GBX 791.67

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 875 ($11.43).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFOR. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Thursday.

LON SFOR opened at GBX 673 ($8.79) on Monday. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 878 ($11.47). The stock has a market cap of £3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 786.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 678.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92.

In related news, insider Paul Roy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.90), for a total value of £834,000 ($1,089,626.34). Also, insider Scott Spirit purchased 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £19,770.66 ($25,830.49).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

