Brokerages Set Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Target Price at €2.72

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €2.72 ($3.20).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O2D. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.69) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.45 ($2.89) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.36. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €2.13 ($2.50) and a 52-week high of €2.63 ($3.09).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

