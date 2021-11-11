Brokerages Set WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target at $55.42

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRK. Truist began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE WRK opened at $48.76 on Monday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.42.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 423.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,275,000 after acquiring an additional 259,492 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

