Brokers Issue Forecasts for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OXY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE:OXY opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

