Brokers Offer Predictions for Tesla, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Tesla in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $4.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesla’s FY2022 earnings at $6.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.76 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $744.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,067.95 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $401.66 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $871.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $731.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 345.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,492,715.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,997 shares in the company, valued at $13,400,673.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,098,665 shares of company stock worth $1,253,707,248 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $9,359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $1,907,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $7,747,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 33.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

