Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BBU. National Bankshares raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Brookfield Business Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Shares of BBU opened at $50.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.15. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 6.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,787,000 after buying an additional 285,080 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after buying an additional 210,540 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,329,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,847,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,175,000 after acquiring an additional 87,994 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

