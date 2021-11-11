Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Gap Down to $65.00

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.00, but opened at $63.04. Brookfield Infrastructure shares last traded at $62.77, with a volume of 3,026 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

