Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 28,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 259,668 shares.The stock last traded at $58.62 and had previously closed at $60.77.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,806,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,939,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,244,000 after buying an additional 973,311 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,017,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after purchasing an additional 114,559 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.