Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 92.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929,252 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $156,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,121,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,812,000 after buying an additional 64,567 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $4,889,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,562,000 after buying an additional 38,255 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.04.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 0.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.