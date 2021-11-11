Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.63.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $118.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 74.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.08.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,351 shares of company stock worth $2,494,850 over the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

