Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Brooks Automation updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.040-$0.120 EPS.

Shares of BRKS traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.80. 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,635. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 1.77. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRKS. B. Riley increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

In related news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,351 shares of company stock worth $2,494,850. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooks Automation stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,377 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Brooks Automation worth $35,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.