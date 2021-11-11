BTIG Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mogo (TSE:MOGO)

Mogo (TSE:MOGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$13.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 80.06% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mogo to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MOGO traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.22. The company had a trading volume of 79,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,813. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.36, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$508.11 million and a P/E ratio of 74.43. Mogo has a 1 year low of C$2.28 and a 1 year high of C$15.34.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

