BTIG Research Trims LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Target Price to $15.00

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) had its target price dropped by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 200.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LFMD. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of LFMD opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.64. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LifeMD will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeMD news, insider Corey Deutsch acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,535.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Happy David Walters bought 41,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $299,801.43. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,148,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,450,993.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 69,164 shares of company stock worth $496,195. 35.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in LifeMD in the third quarter worth $8,986,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,860,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,772,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at $2,453,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

