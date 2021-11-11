Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $23,826,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 282.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 112.9% during the second quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,035,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,162,000 after acquiring an additional 549,030 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 43,825.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 39,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 63.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 210,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $66.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.31. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.24 and a 12 month high of $68.92.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.93.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.