Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $46.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Bumble stock traded down $7.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.06. 82,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,007. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.43.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.72 million. Analysts predict that Bumble will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bumble by 120.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Bumble by 777.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bumble by 405.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble during the third quarter worth about $52,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

