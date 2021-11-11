Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.38

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and traded as high as $37.73. Bunzl shares last traded at $37.63, with a volume of 15,340 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,369.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.83.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

About Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

