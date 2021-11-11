Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BZZUY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BNP Paribas cut Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

BZZUY opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Buzzi Unicem has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $14.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.