BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Barclays

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut BWX Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.50.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $52.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $50.82 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $56,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $396,257 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

