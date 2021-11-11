Byron C. Scott Purchases 9,000 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Director Byron C. Scott acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 1.86. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $6.01.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARAY. Zacks Investment Research cut Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARAY. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,369,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 813,424 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after buying an additional 348,644 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,300,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

