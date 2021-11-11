Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Shares of CBT opened at $57.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. Cabot has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 38.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cabot by 19.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Cabot by 6.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cabot by 34.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 62,364 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 45.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 58,159 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

